Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Walk Their First Red Carpet Together Since That '70s Show

In their first joint red carpet appearance since That '70's Show, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attended the Sixth Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. The Bad Moms actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a full, floral skirt and a sheer black top. Her hubby donned a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.

While posing for pictures on the red carpet, Kutcher lovingly put his arm around his wife and told her something that made her chuckle.

The stars have been married for two years and share two children: Dimitri, 1, and Wyatt Isabelle, 3.

Known as the "Oscars of Science," the 2018 Breakthrough Prizes celebrated the top achievements in physics, life sciences and mathematics. The event was held at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and welcomed stars and scientists, alike. Morgan Freeman served as the ceremony's host and Wiz Khalifa gave a live performance.

