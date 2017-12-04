Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Walk Their First Red Carpet Together Since That '70s Show

Kimberly White/Getty Images
In their first joint red carpet appearance since That '70's Show, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attended the Sixth Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. The Bad Moms actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a full, floral skirt and a sheer black top. Her hubby donned a classic black tuxedo and bowtie.
While posing for pictures on the red carpet, Kutcher lovingly put his arm around his wife and told her something that made her chuckle.
The stars have been married for two years and share two children: Dimitri, 1, and Wyatt Isabelle, 3.
Known as the "Oscars of Science," the 2018 Breakthrough Prizes celebrated the top achievements in physics, life sciences and mathematics. The event was held at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and welcomed stars and scientists, alike. Morgan Freeman served as the ceremony's host and Wiz Khalifa gave a live performance.
To see which other stars attended the event, check out the gallery:
Kimberly White/Getty Images
Morgan Freeman
Rocking an all-black suit and shades, the actor posed for pictures before fulfilling his role as host.
Wiz Khalifa and Izabela Guedes
Before giving a live performance, the rapper posed alongside the model.
Kimberly White/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
The Scandal actress wore a floral dress from Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 Couture to the event.
Kimberly White/Getty Images
Mayim Bialik
Not only does Bialik play a scientist on The Big Bang Theory, but she also received a Ph.D in neuroscience from UCLA.
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images
Lily Collins
The actress looked pretty in pink as she posed for pictures in a Prada dress.
Kimberly White/Getty Images
Kara McCullough
In addition to being Miss USA 2017, McCullough is a physical scientist.
Kimberly White/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
A combined total of $22 million was awarded at the evening's gala.
