Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Royal Engagement Announcement Outfits

What's white and belted and seen all over? Meghan Markle's engagement announcement outfit, of course.

After Clarence House announced the news of the Suits star's engagement to Prince Harry, the world waited with bated breath for the first sighting of the future husband and wife. It excitedly came early Monday when the two stepped out in front of the press for their first appearance as an engaged pair.

Much like her future sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Markle immediately sent shoppers into a frenzy thanks to her highly publicized ensemble for the occasion: a crisp white wrapped coat by Toronto-based knitwear brand LINE layered over an emerald dress by P.A.R.O.S.H and finished with Aquazzura strappy nude pumps. The coat designer is a fitting choice for Markle considering she has been living in Canada while filming for the show and has worn the brand's designs in the past.