A Wrinkle In Time Trailer Drops: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling Fight Darkness With Magic

Disney just dropped the official trailer for A Wrinkle In Time during tonight's 2017 American Music Awards and it looks out of this world!
Ava DuVernay's adaptation is based on the Madeleine L'Engle book from 1962 and deals with the consequences of inter-space travel, specifically from Earth to a planet that possesses all the evil and darkness in the world.
As seen in the center of the poster, Dr. Alex Murry, played by Chris Pine, discovers a way to travel to a new planet he discovers. Unfortunately, this move opens the floodgates of travel and the planet's darkness begins to spread freely throughout the universe.
Dr. Murry's kids, Meg (Storm Reed) and Charles (Deric McCabe) enlist their classmate, Calvin O'Keefe (Levi Miller), to help track down their father and put a stop to this evil threat. Of course it wouldn't be an intergalactic adventure without space guides, or astral travelers in this case, known as Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), and Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey).
This fantastical and scientific film is much different than DuVernay's previous directorial work, which all centered on realistic stories about racial tensions like 2014's Selma or 2013's 13th. But she leads the female centric story for a powerhouse classic filled with top-billing ladies.
The cast got so close shooting in New Zealand that Kaling even shared her pregnancy news with them before the rest of the world, and Oprah was even the one to accidentally let the news slip. Those close bonds are sure to make for an emotional but action-packed experience!