Sorry, Prince Harry! This Dog Would Rather Be Napping

Prince Harry gave a moving speech about mental health on Thursday, but one pup in attendance couldn't stop daydreaming about taking a nap.

The Labrador Retriever, Cooper, took the spotlight for a second when he was caught yawning while the royal spoke at the Veterans' Mental Health Conference at King's College London in co-ordinance with his Heads Together mental health campaign.

The pup is an assistant to royal marine Phil Eaglesham, who contracted Q Fever (Helmand Fever) during his third tour in Afghanistan. He said his canine pal is a great sidekick to help with his illness.

"[Cooper] takes away some of the stigma that people have about coming up and speaking to me because I am in a wheelchair," he explained.

But adorable, yawning pups aside, the very serious topic of discussion at the event was dedicated to changing that stigma surrounding veterans and mental health.