Kate Bosworth Has a Genius Designer T-Shirt Hack

Kate Bosworth's T-shirt is to DIY for.

The actress arrived at the Calvin Klein fall 2017 NYFW show wearing what looked to be just your average designer tee, but that's actually not the case. Yes, the brand's new creative director Raf Simons is responsible for the change/new look of CK's logo, but believe it or not it was Kate who took it upon herself to iron-on that very decal.

So what does this mean? It means all you need is a plain white tee, some $9 Ink Jet Transfer Paper and an iron to get this style star's crazy-affordable look.