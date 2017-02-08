Tommy x Gigi Spring 2017: Real-Time Updates From the Exclusive Fashion Show

AKM-GSI
Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 Collection Is a California Dream
It's going to be a star-studded evening.
After last season's success, Tommy Hilfiger has once again teamed up with supermodel (and second-time designer) Gigi Hadid. The talented duo debuts the Spring 2017 collection tonight on California's Venice Beach pier to the delight of fashion aficionados and shoppers alike.
We're sure that Gigi will bring along her model squad: Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill and Hailey Baldwin, to name a few. Plus, we can probably anticipate boyfriend Zayn Malik and proud mom Yolanda Hadid cheering her on. The epic photo opps will be endless.
Don't have a ticket to this California dream? No problem. We're sharing our access, from backstage to the front row and, yes, even a surprise musical performance. Stay tuned as we refresh this post with real-time updates! And don't forget to tune in to our Facebook live stream of the show, starting at 5 p.m. PST.
The best part: The Tommy x Gigi collection is See Now, Buy Now, which means you can shop all of your favorite pieces right off of the runway. We even hear that a few garments will be less than $100, so you won't have to break the bank to rock Gigi's styles.