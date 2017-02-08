Tommy x Gigi Spring 2017: Real-Time Updates From the Exclusive Fashion Show

It's going to be a star-studded evening.

After last season's success, Tommy Hilfiger has once again teamed up with supermodel (and second-time designer) Gigi Hadid. The talented duo debuts the Spring 2017 collection tonight on California's Venice Beach pier to the delight of fashion aficionados and shoppers alike.

We're sure that Gigi will bring along her model squad: Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill and Hailey Baldwin, to name a few. Plus, we can probably anticipate boyfriend Zayn Malik and proud mom Yolanda Hadid cheering her on. The epic photo opps will be endless.