5 Celeb Ways to Get Away With Wearing Leggings Every Day

Leggings all day, every day. At least that's the philosophy in Hollywood these days.
The atheleisure trend is going nowhere, but according to activewear designer Lorna Jane, there's more to it than just throwing on your best pair of Spandex. Just look at Gigi Hadid, who went for a layered, oversized look for day, compared to Nicole Scherzinger, who went full out with cutouts and leather. After all, leggings are more comfortable than jeans (or any other pant, really), so why not wear them every day?
For Lorna's exclusive tips on what athleisure trends are going to be so hot this year, and for celeb inspiration on how to wear them accordingly, keep scrolling!
Rule 1: Cutouts Are Key
starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
An instant way to elevate the stretchy pant is to choose a black pair with interesting detail. "You're not going to see big, bold prints on the streets. Little openings and cutout details are what people are going to be wearing around," shared Lorna. For a night out, channel the singer by wearing yours with a faux fur jacket and clunky boots.
Alo Moto Legging, $110; River Island Black Faux Fur Collar Biker Jacket, $130; Rebecca Minkoff Quincy Waterproof Rain Booties, $150; Ray-Ban Clubmaster Acetate Sunglasses, $150; Uniqulo Ribbed Turtleneck, $20
Rule 2: Swap Leggings for Jeans
Be Like Water Production
Active wear isn't just for the gym. "I feel that the world's changing, and we're way more casual," noted the designer. So casual in fact that you can easily swap your comfy leggings in anywhere you would wear jeans. If you're like Kelly Rowland, all it takes to dress up your staple black pair is a nicer-than-sweatshirt-material sweater and a chic pair of shoes (that aren't sneakers). Weekend brunch and beyond, here you come!
Falke Ergonomic Sport System Cropped Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $125; Madewell Jameson Hooded Lace-Pp Waffle-Knit Wool Sweater, $130; Sam Edelman Carrin Platform Espadrilles, $90; Quay Australia Private Eyes 55mm Aviator Sunglasses, $60; Misguided Silver Faux Leather Backpack, $45
Rule 3: Oversized Jackets Are In
Robert O'neil/Splash News
When you think of workout wear, you don't necessarily think of jackets, but you should start. "Jackets are getting big right now, like in the '80s—oversized everything. We're even encouraging people to buy a size bigger," said the pro. If you're running around town, Gigi Hadid's layered look will give your outfit an urban, city-girl edge, guaranteed. "The sleeves should be huge, with excess fabric so you can roll them up," she elaborated.
Reebok Cardio Woven Jacket, $65; Bodyism I Am Shiny Paneled Stretch-Jersey Leggings, $58; Quay x Shay Mitchell Vivienne Black Sunglasses, $60; Topman Black Ottoman Textured Longline Bomber Jacket, $30; Norma Kamali Cropped Stretch Tech-Jersey, $38; H&M Handbag, $50; Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Kam-Era Sneakers, $60
Rule 4: High-Waisted Isn't Going Anywhere
Stone-e/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
And the best news of all? "High-waist is here to stay," confirmed Lorna. This way, you can still wear that crop top (also still very in) without revealing too much midriff. "Just a small gap of skin," she said. So basically Madison Beer's legging and white-T combo is the perfect wear-anywhere example.
ASOS Mini Leather Drawstring Backpack, $58; PrettyLittleThing Aymeline Light Wash Distressed Oversized Denim Jacket, $79; James Perse The Daily Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Tank, $50; Topshop Sporty Heavier Weight Legging, $32; Superga 2795 Leather Hi Top Sneakers, $109
Rule 5: Traditional Logos Are Back
Splash News
In the past, sporting old-school logos has felt dated, but they're back! "There's quite a bit of statement branding. It's all about the traditional logos right now," stated the expert. Revisit you favorite sportswear brands and wear their symbols loud and proud like Bella Hadid. Like they say: Everything old is new again.
Nike Pro Classic Metallic Stretch-Jersey Sports Bra, $60; Zara Fabric Sock Sneakers, $90; SM.8 52mm Sunglasses, $58; H&M Hooded Sweatshirt Cardigan, $40; Lorna Jane Sweat Hydrate Water Bottle, $36; Lorna Jane Ultimate Ankle Biter Tight, $110.99
Ready, set, shop!