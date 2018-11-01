John Legend has a history of doing good and using his fame and clout to cause change in the world, which is he is the only artist who could be, and will be, presenting the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards trophy for the People's Champion Award.

The "A Good Night" singer has won many awards throughout his career, but dubbing Bryan Stevenson as this year's People's Champion feels like an even bigger honor.

On Thursday, E! announced that Legend would in fact be taking the stage on Sunday, Nov. 11 to present Stevenson, who is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama with this new PCAs award.

Not only does Legend understand what types of things one person can change if they try on a personal level, but on a professional level, the artist has been working with Stevenson for years, so he has seen firsthand all of the good the EJI founder has done for others.