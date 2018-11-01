SUNDAY
NOV. 11, 9PM

Rita Ora to Perform Live at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 9:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rita Ora

Neilson Barnard/WireImage for VEVO

Get excited music lovers, because we officially have our first performer of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on the books!

On Thursday, E! announced that the one and only Rita Ora will be performing live at the network's inaugural People's Choice Awards broadcast and we can barely contain our excitement.

The English singer is set to sing a new song off her highly anticipated album, Phoenix, which means when you tune in to the live award show on Sunday, Nov. 11 you will be watching Ora's very first live U.S. performance off this album...which hasn't even been released yet.

Phoenix drops this month—on Nov. 23 to be exact—so this really will be a brand new experience for the 27-year-old singer and all of her fans, who have yet to hear the majority of the tracks off this record.

Perhaps when the British artist takes the stage she will belt out one of the three singles that have already gone platinum in the U.K. Top 5, but only time will tell.

Read

Victoria Beckham to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

These hit tracks include, "Girls," "Anywhere" and "Your Song," and they are all winners in our minds.

There are twelve songs total on the upcoming record, all of which are bound to be hits based on Ora's success so far in the U.K.—her debut record, Ora, holds the record for the most Top 10 Singles for a British female artist in the U.K.

Phoenix will mark Ora's debut U.S. album, so it's only fitting that she make a splash at the 2018 People's Choice Awards a few weeks ahead of its drop.

She loves her fans and this award show is by the people and for the people, so it's pretty much a match made in heaven.

Read

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Finalists

To see The Voice UK coach slay the stage ahead of her new record coming out, don't miss the PCAs airing next Sunday!

Ora will join Victoria Beckham at the 2018 PCAs, who was previously announced as this year's Fashion Icon Award recipient and will be in attendance to accept the honor.

You can watch the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards live on E!, Bravo, SYFY, Universo and USA in 161 countries. So, really there's no excuse as to why you would miss Ora in all her glory.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family).

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Rita Ora , Music , Awards , Apple News
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

John Krasinski, Emily Blunt

See All the Swoon-Worthy Moments Between John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez, Celebs Wearing Victoria Beckham

So Posh! Check Out All the Celebs Who Can't Stop Wearing Victoria Beckham's Stylish Designs

KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Is in Labor! See Kris Jenner Rush to Cleveland Before Her Daughter Gives Birth

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Is a Social Media Queen and You Should Start Following Her ASAP

Lupita Nyongo, Heidi Klums Annual Halloween Party

Fashion Police

Camp Runway Cast

Meet the Stunning Stars of Camp Runway!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.