The CMT Awards are happening tonight and country music fans are going to love this lineup. We know it's an award show, but when it comes to music award shows these days it's really one big concert. To prove it, this year's country show is bringing some big acts to the stage and we can't wait to watch them all sing live.

This year Little Big Town will be hosting and they will kick off the night with a brand new single (dropping today) called "Summer Fever." With this group—made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook—at the helm you know there will be epic costumes, a lot of laughs and of course good music. As the show takes over Nashville on June 6, country music fans and fans of music in general should definitely tune in for one memorable night.

Nashville is where country music lives so you know the show will be out of this world. Plus, there are a few—OK, maybe a lot—of big names that'll be in attendance (and taking the stage) so get ready to rock out for one of country music's biggest nights this evening!