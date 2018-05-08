Theo Wargo/WireImage
Get ready country music fans!
The nominations for the 2018 CMT Music Awards are here. Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean are in the lead with four nominations each. Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett are each in the running in three categories.
Fans will notice there are a few pop stars in this year's mix. Justin Timberlake, for example, is up for two awards. His song "Say Something" with Stapleton is up for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year. Bebe Rexha is also in the running in the same two categories for her song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line. In addition, the Backstreet Boys are up for their first CMT Music Award in the CMT Performance of the Year category for their song "Everybody" with Florida Georgia Line.
In addition, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris are nominated for two awards each.
The night will certainly be a big one for Little Big Town. In addition to being nominated in three categories, the group is hosting the award show.
To see the full list of nominees, check out the following list:
Video of the Year
Male Video of the Year
Female Video of the Year
Duo Video of the Year
Group Video of the Year
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Collaborative Video of the Year
CMT Performance of the Year
Each winner is selected by the fans. The top five Video of the Year nominees will be announced the day of the award show. Fans will be able to vote during the day and throughout the award show on Twitter.
The 2018 CMT Music Awards will premiere Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
