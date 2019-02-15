SUNDAY, 11 NOV.
Which of Your Favorite Celeb Couples Won Valentine's Day This Year?

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 8:35 AM

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram / Lili Reinhart

Another Valentine's Day has come and gone, but we're still not over how some of our favorite celebrities enjoyed the day of love.

From flower tunnels and rose-filled rooms to private dinners and engagements, this year was on another level of love and expression of love thanks to some of Hollywood's biggest duos.

While we are all for a night in eating chocolates with your love, or by yourself, these stars and their actions, Instagram posts and fun celebrations take the heart-shaped cake and they deserves a little shout out from their fans.

Now that the holiday is over, we want to know which couple you think won Valentine's Day this year...not that it's a contest. 

Were you oohing and aahing over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's sweet words about each other in not one language but two, or were you all about Kenya Moore's man Marc Daly shutting down a restaurant for their private evening?

Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2019

What about Dave and Odette Annable's hilarious tribute to each other with high school photos that proved one definitely would've been out of the other's league back in the day?

We were big fans of how Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka decided to celebrate...with heart-designed clothing, treats and emoji-plated breakfasts.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart proved that they don't hide their romance with the cutest words about one another on Instagram while Padma Lakshmi posted a photo of herself talking about self-love and eating pasta AKA she's our kind of woman.

Of course we can't help but love Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth even more now that they shared never-before-seen photos from their wedding as a tribute to their love. 

Plus, Kylie Jenner walked through a flower heart tunnel thanks to her man Travis Scott, while her big sis Kim Kardashian West was surprised by Kanye West with a serenade by Kenny G

Valentine's Day Challenge!

Last, but not least, was the post-Valentine's Day surprise we didn't see coming...Katy Perry and Orlando Bloomgot engaged on the love holiday and the ring is fabulous!

Check out how all your favorite celebs celebrated Valentine's Day this year below and cast your vote for the couple that slayed the romantic holiday most.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

"My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo tanto amor da minha vida!" the NFL pro wrote on Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

"Love my Valentine! #9years of love and putting up with all my picture taking," the A-lister shared on Instagram.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

"Happy Valentine's Day my love," the Game of Thrones actress wrote to her fiancé. "You make me the happiest."

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Instagram

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

"Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours! How lucky am I.." Jonas wrote.

Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid

"Happy Valentine's Day," the actress wrote. "I love you J xx"

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

"I adoooreee u @joemanganiello," the Modern Family star shared. "Happy Vday everyone!!!!"

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici

"My absolute everything. Happy Valentine's Day my love," the Bachelor Nation star gushed.

Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Lea Michele & Zandy Reich

The future newlyweds celebrate the special day with this throwback photo from a trip to Disneyland.

Vanessa Hudgens, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

The actress gets in the Valentine's Day spirit with this festive photo.

Kenya Moore, Marc Daly, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Kenya Moore & Marc Daly

"When he shuts down a whole business to have a private romantic #valentinesday for his wife and baby," the Real Housewives star shared with her Instagram followers.

Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Ed Sheeran & Cherry Seaborn

The singer-songwriter shared this photo of his "gals" on Valentine's Day.

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross

"Me and my girl. Luckiest man in the world. Love you baby," the star gushed on Instagram.

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

"Happy Valentine's Day to my beautiful queen @kaylaraereid you have been my rock through everything," the Olympic swimmer shared. "Always encouraging me to keep fighting and you never stopped believing in me. I wouldn't be the same person I am today if it wasn't for you! My love."

Andy Cohen, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Andy Cohen

"TWO Valentines! Lucky me," the Watch What Happens Live host and new dad gushed on Instagram.

Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Jojo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

"Happy Valentines Day to my person," the Bachelor Nation star wrote. "Love ya, Weirdo!"

Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

"Husband," the supermodel simply captioned this snapshot.

Sara Sampaio, Oliver Ripley, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Sara Sampaio & Oliver Ripley

"To my other half, not just today but always, happy valentine's day," the supermodel wrote.

April Love Geary, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

April Love Geary

The mom-to-be and Robin Thicke's leading lady celebrates V-Day with their daughter Mia.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Ciara & Russell Wilson

"Forever my greatest love," the NFL star said of his wife.

Rachel Bilson, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Rachel Bilson

"My eternal valentine. Happy Valentine's Day," the actress captioned this sweet photo of her and her little girl. 

Dave Annable, Odette Annable, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Dave & Odette Annable

"Wishing this insanely beautiful girl a Happy Valentine's Day," the actor teased on Instagram. "You too, Odie. #timingiseverything #happyvalentinesday"

Paul McDonald, Emily Kinney, Instagram

Instagram / Paul McDonald

Paul McDonald &Emily Kinney

The American Idol alum and musician shared this tribute to his girlfriend, also a musician, who played Beth on The Walking Dead. He wrote, "Another trip around the sun with this magical lady. Happy Valentines Day to my favorite. Love you the most @emmykinney."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Instagram

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk

"Be mine @bradfalchuk," the actress wrote to her husband.

Lady Gaga, Tattoo, Instagram

Instagram / Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

"Happy Valentine's Day. A tattoo toast to "la vie en rose" by the beautiful @winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose," the singer and actress wrote.

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Celeb Valentine's Day

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

"These three people own my heart," the actor penned. "Happy Valentine's Day, everyone. #grateful"

Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Twitter / Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian & Dream Kardashian

"Happy Valentine's Day baby girl‼️ Daddy LOVES YOU," Rob tweeted.

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Instagram

Instagram / Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksin Chmerkovskiy

"@maksimc I love you, but please get better, I'm running out of tea, honey and lemon #happyvalentinesday to us! Lol!" Murgatroyd wrote.

Halle Berry, Instagram

Instagram / Halle Berry

Halle Berry

"Be your own Valentine, ladies," the actress wrote.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Instagram

Instagram / Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

"#happyvalentinesday♥ @blakeshelton #i♥u #yourmyfavorite gx," Stefani wrote.

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram / Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

"Hey @sarahhyland, will you be my Valentine?" Adams wrote. "I love you +1 more than anything you say."

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Instagram / Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

Hyland posted this photo of her and her man.

Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus, Instagram

Instagram / Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead star posted this photo of him and the Inglorious Basterds actress, with whom he shares a daughter, writing, "Best valentine."

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram / Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart

"You make me very happy," the Riverdale actress wrote to her co-star. "Happy Valentine's Day, my love."

Bella Thorne, Instagram

Instagram / Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

"U deserve all the candy," she wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day loves."

Kyle Richards Umansky, Mauricio Umansky

Instagarm / Kyle Richards Umansky

Kyle Richards Umansky & Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this throwback photo of her and her husband, "Happy Valentine's Day to my forever Valentine...Today marks our 25th Valentine's Day together. I love you more every day."

Ashley Tisdale, Christopher French, Instagram

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French

"I'm still trying to figure out how I got to be your forever valentine," the actress wrote to her husband, Christopher French. "But I think it was the moment I chose to love myself that you came into my life. Happy Valentines Day @cmfrench I'm the luckiest girl."

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Instagram

Instagram / Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas & Danielle Jonas

"Happy Valentine's Day @daniellejonas be mine...always," he wrote.

Fergie, Son, Axl, Instagram

Instagram / Fergie

Fergie

The singer poses with her love of her life, her son. "Will u be my Valentine #axljack?" she wrote.

Padma Lakshmi, Instagram

Instagram / Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi

"Give yourself some lovin' today," the Top Chef host wrote. "PSA: don't be duped by all the marketing hype- you don't need anyone else to prove you're worthy. Happy Valentines Day from me to you & from you to you. #valentinesday #vday #youretheone."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared this never-before-seen photo of herself with her husband, writing, "Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!"

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Aubrey Plaza/Instagram

Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza & Rashida Jones

The ladies of Parks & Recreation reunite for their annual Galentine's Day celebration.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Michael Simon Photography for Amazon

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross

The singer-songwriters attend Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up in Los Angeles with their daughter and pooch.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's baby girl gets in the V-Day with a red velour sweatsuit.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Biossance

Katherine Schwarzenegger

The author and bride-to-be hosts a Galentine's Day event at Alo Yoga Studio in Beverly Hills.

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Meilani Mathews, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

The Jersey Shore star treats daughter Meilani to an "early Valentine's Day present" by going to see Frozen the Musical.

Penelope Disick, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Penelope Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's little girl unwraps presents she received from Cupid.

Nikki Reed, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Michael Simon Photography for Amazon

Nikki Reed

The Twilight alum is all smiles at Amazon's Valentine's Day Pup-Up.

Hilary Duff, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Hilary Duff/Instagram

Hilary Duff

"Omg my baby Ivan," the Younger star gushed of her Valentine's Day present from Matthew Koma. "Welcome to the family! Ivan will stay on the alpaca farm with his friends until we are ready to be farm people! We get to visit when ever we like! I'm the luckiest girl. Ok. @matthewkoma serious swoon."

Valentine's Day 2019 Poll
Which celebrity couple won Valentine's Day this year?
