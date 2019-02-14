Kim Kardashian West just wished Kanye West a happy Valentine's Day with two never-before-seen photos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday to send a message to her "Stronger" rapper husband in celebration of the holiday. "Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!" Kim wrote alongside two pictures of the couple.

The first picture, showing Kimye kissing in a tropical location, appears to be a throwback photo from the duo's trip to Mexico early on in their relationship. Kim previously posted a photo from this trip, showing the couple sharing an embrace in the same outfits.

"Flashback Friday- Me & my baby daddy in Mexico," Kim wrote alongside the social media snap in March 2013.