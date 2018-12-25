Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates Last Christmas Before Prison Sentence

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating his last Christmas at home before beginning prison sentence in a few weeks.

The Situation and his wife Lauren Sorrentino looked jolly and merry as they posed in front of their tree together. "Merry Christmas from The Situations & don't forget to treat thyself," he captioned the photo of them.

On Oct. 5, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, which he pleaded guilty to in January. According to court papers, the Situation must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Jan. 15 at the latest, which means he has just over two weeks left at home with his new wife.

Since the sentencing, Mike and Lauren tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Nov. 1.