Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates Last Christmas Before Prison Sentence

Instagram
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating his last Christmas at home before beginning prison sentence in a few weeks.
The Situation and his wife Lauren Sorrentino looked jolly and merry as they posed in front of their tree together. "Merry Christmas from The Situations & don't forget to treat thyself," he captioned the photo of them.
On Oct. 5, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, which he pleaded guilty to in January. According to court papers, the Situation must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons by Jan. 15 at the latest, which means he has just over two weeks left at home with his new wife.
Since the sentencing, Mike and Lauren tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Nov. 1.
He and Lauren wed at Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ and then entertained guests at a "great, heartfelt party."
An insider at the wedding told E! News the ceremony was "emotional" and "everyone was thrilled to see them at such a happy, solid place."
The source added, "People were so happy for them. It was jubilant."
Fellow Jersey Shore stars and their families were in attendance at the wedding, including Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.
On their wedding day, the Situation posted a heartfelt message about his wife and their journey together. "Today I marry my best friend , My College Sweetheart, My everything. Together as a team we can accomplish anything," he wrote. "I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here's to our big day."
A few weeks after their beautiful wedding, Mike and Lauren flew to Tucson, Ariz. and had a relaxing and luxurious honeymoon at Miraval Spa. While there, they enjoyed a plethora of spa treatments, tasty food and scenic hikes.
On Saturday, the Situation celebrated 3 years of sobriety.