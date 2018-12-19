To All the Boys I've Loved Before Is Officially Getting a Sequel

To all the sequels I've loved before...

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo announced in an Instagram video that the hit summer movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before will officially be getting a sequel. "I am so excited it's officially official!" she exclaimed.

"Bring on the sequel!" the Charlie's Angels actor replied.

In the video posted to Condor's page, the two stars talked on FaceTime about needing to "sign a new contract." Cue Centineo's iconic "Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah" line. He said he needed to make the first rule in their contract, which involved watching fellow Netflix films The Christmas Prince 1 and 2.

Can we join?