Our sincerest apologies to all the co-stars we've shipped before. You've been replaced by Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

The rising stars captivate audiences in Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is basically the only thing on anybody's minds these days. After all, everyone could use a little more Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey in their lives.

But despite their charming chemistry and undeniable admiration for each other, we hate to break some hopeful hearts by reporting that Noah and Lana are just friends. The 21-year-old actress is happily in love with fellow actor Anthony De La Torr, while it seems as if Centineo, 22, is just enjoying the perks that come with being dubbed Hollywood's breakout hunk.

When asked if he'd ever consider dating a fan, Noah told E!'s Daily Pop, "I don't close any doors totally, but probably not, because then it's like more of a infatuation with a position more than the person. It can overshadow that, which is difficult, I would think."