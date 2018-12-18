Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't ''Deserve'' Catelynn Lowell While Clarifying Their ''Separation''

MTV
by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 5:03 PM
MTV
Tyler Baltierra is speaking his truth.
The reality TV star took to Twitter on Monday night to address the confusion surrounding his "separation" from wife Catelynn Lowell.
In the passionate tweets, he defends their decision to take some time apart while they worked through personal issues, but also, in response to a mean comment, acknowledges that he doesn't "deserve Cate."
He quipped to the troll, "I don't deserve Cate & trust me, karma has bitten me many times before, so I'm well equipped when she comes knocking again!"
Furthermore, he explained that their separation was not a break from their relationship but time they took to work on their mental health. "The 30 days wasn't even a total isolated "separation". I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society's acceptance," Tyler shared.
In addition, he made it clear that he never left Catelynn and their daughter, NovaLee, in their old house, while he took the newly remodeled one for himself. According to Tyler, he "spent the first week of the "separation" in the new house on an air mattress in the middle of construction" while they waited to move in. Once the construction was completed, his wife and daughter moved in and he went back to their home down the road. He insisted, "I wasn't going to let my girls live in chaos!"
Some fans blamed MTV for making Tyler out to "seem like a d--k" but Tyler came to the defense of the producers.
"MTV can't air what you don't give them or put words in your mouth, period," Tyler said. "I said what I said & I speak my truth."
The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated “separation”. I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance https://t.co/OrrBEBU5NH— Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 18, 2018
Tyler first spoke about their "30-day self-reflection" in a candid radio interview just weeks ago. During the interview, he expressed that he anticipated getting a lot of grief for moving out of the house while his wife was pregnant. "I had to call myself an a-hole for doing it, because the fact of the matter is is that just because she's pregnant, doesn't mean that we [don't] have to do our mental health stuff," he revealed.
However, it wasn't just Tyler that was attacked for their decision, Catelynn was criticized too. The same day as the interview, Catelynn said in a since-deleted tweet, "YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment! He was AMAZING and supported me the whole time!"
She added, "I also knew I had to go so I wouldn't commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now! WE love each other and ALWAYS WILL!"
The pair is expecting their third child.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?