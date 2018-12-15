Ariana Grande Says "I'm Here" After Pete Davidson Sends Cry for Help

Davidson then weighed in, writing in a rare Instagram post, "Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No on should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted."

In their comments, several of Grande's fans accused him of "attacking" her with his remarks.

Davidson had said earlier this month he has been bullied for months, even before his and Grande's October split, which was not exactly smooth.

At the time, he wrote, "I've spoken about [Borderline Personality Disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth...I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't."

Grande later issued a plea to her fans, saying, "I care deeply about Pete and his health. I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the Internet...I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).