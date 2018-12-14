Roger Mathews Appears to Have a Meltdown After JWoww Gets a Restraining Order

What reconciliation? Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews' relationship just went nuclear.

In September, it was revealed that the Jersey Shore star had filed for divorce from her husband, the father of their 4-and-1/2-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-and-1/2-year-old son Greyson. Mathews later vowed to win JWoww back and for a while, it looked like they were heading toward a reconciliation; he took her on a romantic date to celebrate their three-year anniversary, while the whole family later celebrate Halloween together. But it all came crashing down on Thursday night.

In 10 videos posted on Instagram, Rogers documents what appears to be a personal meltdown after some intense drama between the two. He said that he and JWoww got into an argument, with their daughter caught in the middle, and that he called the police, who responded and then left, after which he was woken up at 2 a.m. by officers again, this time to escort him out of the house, as his wife had filed a restraining order against him.

No arrests were made. A few of the videos were taken in the back of a squad car.