Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews celebrated Halloween together as a family, their two kids included.

E! News obtained exclusive photos of Farley, Mathews and their 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson channeling their inner Disney heroes. The family all dressed up as characters from the hit movie Moana.

Mathews appeared as Chief Tui. He wore a long, curly hair wig and red and orange bottoms. JWoww wore a white tank top and orange printed skirt. Meilani was decked out garb resembling the lead character, Moana. Greyson had on a diaper in some of the pictures, but he at least held onto a Moana movie doll. Later, he wore a Maui costume. Maui was voiced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the movie.

The Farley-Mathews family knows how to expertly dress up in family Halloween costumes. Two years ago, they went trick-or-treating as a family all as characters from The Incredibles. Although this wasn't technically Halloween, Mathews went full Beast-mode (literally) for Meilani's third birthday party, which was Disney themed. Meilani was Belle from Beauty and the Beast.