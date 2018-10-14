JWoww and Roger Mathews Go on Romantic 3-Year Anniversary Date After Divorce Filing

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Roger Mathews is working hard to try to win back the heart of Jenni "JWoww" Farley and that means treating her like a princess.

In was revealed in late September that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce from her husband, the father of their 4-year-old daughter Meilani and 2-year-old son Greyson. Mathews later said in a video, "I am going to win my wife back. I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back."

The two recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary a few days early with a romantic dinner date and a horse-drawn carriage ride.

On Saturday night, Mathews posted on his Instagram page a photo showing the two raising glasses of red wine as they sit at a table for two for a hearty meal, with two glasses of Champagne resting there as well.

Photos

JWoww and Roger Mathews: Romance Rewind

JWoww, Roger Mathews, Anniversary, Date, Instagram

Instagram

"Rome wasn't built in a day," Mathews wrote.

He also posted a video of the two walking to a white, pink flower-adorned horse-drawn carriage.

"The horse, oh my God," JWoww said.

"Your chariot awaits," Mathews told her.

"That's why you were worried about timing," she replied.

"Let me get that door for you, babe," he said, opening it for his wife. "Happy anniversary."

"Oh, why thank you," she said. "Look at that."

Inside, a colorful bouquet was waiting for her.

"These are for you," he said.

Mathews had said after JWoww's divorce filing that there was "no cheating" involved, adding, "It's just she grew tired of the repetitive pattern we fell into. Again, I am not going to get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one."

"We're in counseling so there is hope," he said. "It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ JWoww , Divorces , Jersey Shore , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chrissy Teigen

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Pulls Out of Cancer Benefit Amid Personal Turmoil

Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa,

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Have Way Too Much Fun Together and We Have Pictures to Prove It!

Kim Kardashian West

Time to Celebrate! Watch a Sneak Peek of Kim Kardashian's KUWTK Birthday Marathon

Lily James, Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Sing it From the Rooftop! Lily James Is a PCAs Finalist: Check Out Her Most Loved Roles to Celebrate

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

We Recreated Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Beauty for $25: Here’s How

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.