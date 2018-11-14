Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Go Glam for Prince Charles' Star-Studded 70th Birthday Bash

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 1:11 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Charles 70th Birthday

Nick Ansell/PA Wire

The royal family has stepped out to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, were all spotted arriving at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening for the Prince of Wales' bash. A glowing Duchess of Sussex, donning a glamorous updo and gorgeous drop earrings, can be seen in photos arriving in a car alongside her husband, the Duke of Sussex. The Duchess of Cambridge also went very glam for the celebration, wearing stunning drop earrings and what appears to be a new pink dress as she arrived in a car alongside the Duke of Cambridge. Newlyweds Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank were also spotted arriving to the festivities.

This party follows just hours after Prince Charles was spotted celebrating his special day with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at tea in London.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles 70th Birthday

Paul Grover/REX/Shutterstock

"How am I feeling? Older, older," Charles told the press as he arrived at Spencer House. "I'm not sure, it's rather like indigestion, many happy returns are not quite the same thing as you get older."

On the eve of the future King of England's birthday, new royal family portraits were released to the world. The sweet family photos feature Prince George sitting on his grandfather's lap on a bench, while Princess Charlotte smiles next to Camila. Behind the wooden bench stands Kate, holding baby Prince Louis, alongside William, Harry and Meghan.

"Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH's 70th birthday," Clarence House wrote on social media this week. "The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House."

Prince George Has Meghan Markle Laughing in New Royal Family Portrait

Prince Charles, Camila, Duchess of Cornwall

Chris Jackson/Clarence House

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting their first child together, recently returned from their first royal tour as a married couple. Meghan's pregnancy was announced just hours after the couple arrived in Australia to begin their tour.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement in mid-October. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Prince Charles 70th Birthday

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The exciting baby announcement also came shortly after Harry and Meghan attended his cousin Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, which took place at the same location they tied the knot in May, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

