Prince George Has Meghan Markle Laughing in New Royal Family Portrait

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 2:21 PM

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images

On the count of three royal family, say cheese!

As Prince Charles celebrates turning 70 years old this Wednesday, royal watchers were treated to their very own special gift when new family photos were released.

In the pictures obtained by E! News, Prince George sits on top of the birthday boy's lap as he laughs in between shots. As for Princess Charlotte, she's sitting right by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who is happy to point the middle child in the right direction.

And then there's Prince Louis who manages to be a good boy while being held by Kate Middleton. Maybe somebody doesn't need a nap after all?

"Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH's 70th birthday," Clarence House shared on Twitter. "The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House." 

Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Willliam, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images

Of course it wouldn't be a family photo without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The newlyweds were all smiles as they posed behind the bench. And yes, we totally see the prince wrapping his arm around the Duchess of Sussex. How cute!

The family photos come before Prince Charles will receive a glitzy bash at Buckingham Palace. Hosted by the Queen, the party guest list remains top secret.

However, many are hoping Prince William, Prince Harry and their respective wives are able to attend the glamorous event.

Just this past weekend, the fabulous four attended a Remembrance Day ceremony together at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

In addition, everyone attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Happy birthday Prince Charles! Thanks for the family gift.

