Casey Anthony Somehow Found a New Boyfriend

Believe it or not, Casey Anthony appears to have a new man in her life.

The Florida woman known to some as "Tot Mom" is seeing a guy in his early 30's who works a professional job, according to People.

"She's had trouble finding guys who are interested in her," a source shared with the publication. "But he's a really special guy who can overlook her past."

That past includes the 2008 disappearance of Casey's daughter Caylee Anthony.

The two-year-old was missing for 31 days before Casey reported her missing. After a nationwide search, the girl's remains were found in a wooded area less than a mile from the Anthony family home.