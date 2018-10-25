It's been almost a decade since Casey Anthony was famously found not guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee and her estranged father George Anthony appears conflicted about the idea of reconciling with her, even if she had another child.

The 2011 murder trial and its shocking verdict made national headlines and the case earned Casey. now 32, the nickname "the most hated mom in America." Casey has visited and communicated with both her parents since the trial, but minimally and is these days reportedly not on speaking terms with her father. During the trial, her defense team alleged that George molested her and helped to cover up Caylee's death. He denied the accusations.

In recent years, George and Casey's mother, Cindy Anthony, have spoken to the media a few times about their daughter and the murder case. On Thursday, they appeared together on the Dr. Oz Show, where Dr. Ozasked George and Cindy how they would feel if they found out their daughter was open to having another child, as recently reported by People.

"Knowing now that she could potentially possibly be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time," George said. "I hope whatever life she has left, that she makes something positive happen in her life. If she is granted a chance to have another child, I hope the child is strong, grows up to be a worthwhile part of society, and the person that she has the child with, I hope they are going to love her and the child immensely."