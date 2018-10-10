Joe Giudice to Be Deported After Prison

A judge has ordered Joe Giudice, the incarcerated husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice, to be deported to his native Italy.

In March 2016, Joe, a legal permanent resident whose real name is Giuseppe Giudice, began a more than 3-year federal prison sentence after being indicted, along with Teresa, on charges of fraud. On Wednesday, a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ruled that he is to be removed from the United States, without giving a time frame, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Joe, who shares four daughters with Teresa, was already in removal proceedings to return to his native Italy; Immigration and Customs Enforcement had lodged a detainer on him when he began his prison sentence two years ago.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Joe, 46, is due to be released from prison a few months early, in March 2019. He is expected to be transferred into ICE custody upon his release. He is also expected to appeal his case and has 30 days to do so.