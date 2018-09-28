Amal Clooney Makes a Surprising—and Stylish—UN Appearance

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 28, 2018 11:32 AM

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney made a stylish statement in a bold red dress in New York City on Friday.

The human rights attorney donned a red cape dress as she made her way to the United Nations, pairing the dress with a desert Bancroft leather satchel from Michael Kors Collection and matching heels. Photographers spotted Clooney carrying a long coat on her arm as she walked outside.

After arriving at the UN, Clooney delivered a speech during the Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy conference at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. Clooney, who is on the legal team representing imprisoned Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, addressed Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during her speech, calling on him to pardon the journalists.

How George Clooney's Life Changed Forever After Meeting Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney

"The journalists' families have already submitted a pardon request," Clooney said in her speech, per Reuters. "This case began with authorization from the government at the highest level, all the way up to the president's office. And the government can, if it wants to, end it today." 

Clooney's appearance at the UN comes one day after her and husband George Clooney's fourth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in a private symbolic ceremony in Venice, Italy on Sept. 27, 2014. The Clooneys became parents last year when they welcomed twins Ella Clooney and Alexander Clooney in June 2017.

This past June, the Oscar winner teared up as his wife delivered a speech during his AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony.

"Although George's modesty attributes much of the success we are celebrating here tonight to luck, I think it's incredible talent and character that got him here and these attributes also make him an amazing husband and father," she said during her speech.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

