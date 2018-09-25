Cardi B Turns ETAM's Paris Fashion Week Show Into Her Very Own Concert

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 5:44 PM

Cardi B, ETAM show, Paris Fashion Week

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Consider this your daily reminder that Cardi B hasn't missed a beat since things got a bit messy at New York Fashion Week.

After expertly avoiding Nicki Minajduring Milan Fashion Week, the hip-hop superstar jetted off to Paris for yet another few days of unforgettable style moments and one epic performance at the ETAM show.

In one of her first live performances since giving birth two months ago, Cardi ensured all eyes were on her as she walked down the runway to smash hit "Bodak Yellow." Dressed in an elaborate feathered suit by Christian Cowan, the 25-year-old also wowed the crowd with a solo rendition of "I Like It." 

Following the show, Cardi took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity like only she can. "Thank you @etam for having me perform at your amazing show tonight!" she shared. "Your lingerie collection was sooo sexy i wanna f--k my man in all the pieces!"

Photos

The Most Cardi B Things Cardi B Has Ever Said

Cardi B

Splash News

Hours prior, Cardi made her Paris Fashion Week debut in an incredible Michael Costello creation. Between the showstopping split, to the sky-high stilettos and super chic hat, the "Be Careful" emcee has proven she's a fashion force to be reckoned with. 

Cardi isn't the only member of her inner circle to have made major splashes throughout this year's Fashion Month Spring 2019 extravaganza. 

Her husband, Migos rapper Offset, worked the runway at Jeremy Scott's fashion show, and little sister Hennessy Carolina walked at the Philipp Plein show in Milan. "I could cry," Cardi gushed on social media. "I'm so proud of @hennessycarolina!! In Milan walking at the @philippplein show. Hennessy is [so] swaggy, talented and pretty. She is my rock and I can't believe she evolving in to this beautiful woman! In my eyes she still little Hennessy!" 

For even more must-see moments from Paris Fashion Week, check out E! News' complete coverage right here

J'adore, Cardi! 

