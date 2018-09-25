Kathryn Dennis Focused on Her Kids After Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 3:07 PM

In Kathryn Dennis' world, her children come before any drama.

Just hours after news broke of Thomas Ravenel's arrest, the mother of his two children took to Instagram with a cryptic post.

"Everything in life to me," she wrote to her followers with a photo of daughter Kensie and son Saint smiling for the camera.

Kathryn also took to Twitter where she wrote about a different topic. "People are on the side of the road with signs saying '#believesurvivors in mount pleasant,'" she wrote.

While she isn't addressing Thomas' situation directly, the Southern Charm star has continued to focus on her children as her ex continues making headlines.

Relive Southern Charm's Most Shocking Moments On and Off Camera

Last season on Southern Charm, Thomas chose not to attend the reunion show after he was accused of sexual assault by two women. "Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today's reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," Thomas' attorney said in a statement that aired on the show. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."

Kathryn would break her silence on the matter explaining to host Andy Cohen, "I'm not going to comment until I guess it's resolved I think. What I am going to focus on is just the children and staying out of it."

As for today's big news, Thomas was booked in Charleston County on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree. He was later given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and, as a condition of the bond, surrendered his passport, a Charleston court official confirmed to E! News.

E! News has reached out to Thomas' attorney for comment.

After his arrest, Bravo announced that the reality star won't be returning as a cast member next season. Thomas previously claimed that he was leaving and the show "took advantage of me."

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

