Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Arrested for Assault and Battery

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 25, 2018 8:49 AM

Thomas Ravenel has been arrested. 

The Southern Charm alum was booked around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in Charleston County, S.C. on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office inmate records.

While the circumstances surrounding his arrest are unclear, the 56-year-old reality star is currently in custody, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News. 

Ravenel, who spent five seasons on the Bravo series before announcing his exit in August, has also been accused of sexual assault by two women. Following the public allegations, he did not appear for the Southern Charm reunion taping. 

"Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today's reunion taping as there is a pending investigation," Andy Cohen read in a statement at the time. "Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow castmates."

Thomas Ravenel

Robert Ascroft/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In May, Ashley Perkins publicly claimed that her motherDebbie Hollaway Perkins, met Ravenel via Tinder and went on a date with him on Dec. 25, when he allegedly held her down by her wrists, pulled his penis out and "shoved" his fingers into her private parts. Perkins, who said she did not witness the alleged incident, detailed the claims on her website and to Fox News

Ravenel's attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told E! News in a statement, "My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become—unfairly—a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations."

Perkins also said that her mother told her about the alleged incident immediately after it took place and took photos of her wrists. Ashley claimed Gloria Allred (who had no comment when reached by Fox News) took on her mother's case in June 2016 and met for mediation with Ravenel's legal team, for which Ashley claimed she was present. Ashley alleged that Ravenel settled with her mother for $200,000 and that her mother signed a non-disclosure agreement.

In a statement to E! News at the time, Bravo said, "Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken."

After hearing Perkins' story of her mother, Ravenel's former nanny for his two children, Dawn Ledwell, also came forward with allegations against the reality star stemming from an incident in 2015 and filed a report with the Charleston Police Department in May. At the time, she told People that he is being investigated for "first-degree forcible rape."

"We are aware of the City of Charleston's ongoing investigation of the allegations made by Dawn Ledwell," Terbrusch told E! News in a statement. "Rather than engage in a media tit-for-tat, we have offered our cooperation in the investigation and are confident that when the truth comes out Thomas will be vindicated." 

