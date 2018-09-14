Watch Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Tell Daughter Nova She's Pregnant

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are preparing her daughter for the arrival of a baby.

The pregnant reality star told her three-year-old daughter, Nova, she is going to be a big sister while they were making cupcakes for the gender reveal party. Catelynn told her, "Mommy has a baby in her belly and tomorrow, the party is ‘cause we're gonna find out if it's gonna be a little girl or a little boy. Would you want a little brother or a little sister?"

"A little sister," Nova responded, before assuring her parents she would be happy with a brother too.

She also wondered how long the baby would be staying for, but right as her parents told her it would be sticking around, she got distracted by her baking.

Once the excitement over cracking an egg wore off, she got excited about the idea of walking and feeding the baby.