Nine years ago, the odds weren't exactly in Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's favor.

Catelynn, who described her mom April as "pretty unpredictable," had lived in 13 different houses since she was born in 1992. Tyler's dad, Butch, had been in and out of prison. Oh, and April and Butch, both single when they met through their kids, had ended up marrying each other, making Catelynn and Tyler step siblings.

But as the teens pointed out, they had met first. (And Tyler lived with his mother.)

The high school sweethearts in Algonac, Mich., had been dating for three years, since the seventh grade, when 16-year-old Catelynn found out she was pregnant.

That news would seemingly lead to "cue the hysteria," but when 16 and Pregnant premiered on MTV in 2009, the show—which introduced the world to six pregnant teens that first season—first featured Catelynn at 16 weeks along and already talking adoption.