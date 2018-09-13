American Horror Story: Apocalypse's Leslie Grossman and the Real Housewives Star She Channels on Screen

Leslie Grossman is living the dream of every American Horror Story fan. The actress is back for American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the crossover season between AHS: Murder House and AHS: Coven, alongside a sprawling ensemble cast that features many returning faces mixing it up together for the first time in years. And Grossman, an admitted fan, is witnessing it all, including the return of the fan-favorite Coven witches.

"Well, I mean, I loved Lily Rabe. She's just so brilliant and such an incredible actress and Gabourey—Gabby Sidibe, like Taissa [Farmiga], Frances [Conroy], I mean, FRANCES! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Just to see iconic characters in front of you reprising those roles. Obviously, Stevie Nicks is on a whole other level. I don't think I'm allowed to talk about it quite yet…but that was on another level because she's Stevie Nicks. Her voice means everything to me, as I know it does so many other people, and she also couldn't have been more fantastic, and lovely and wonderful," Grossman said about seeing AHS: Coven actors reprise their roles. "That was mind-blowing to me. Really, I'm just a huge fan girl. I freak out. I try to play it cool, but it's really exciting to be around people, and also just knowing the fans of the show are going to love it. Just knowing in certain scenes where I'm like, ‘Oh my god! People are going to go bananas when they see this.' That's really fun."