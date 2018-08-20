Twitter
Surprise, witch. Bet you thought you've seen the last of them…but the witches of American Horror Story: Coven are back. Well, almost all of them. American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy took to social media to share first look images of several returning players from AHS: Coven who will appear in the upcoming American Horror Story: Apocalypse. All your favorites were there. Sort of.
Murphy revealed the cast photo featuring Sarah Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Stevie Nicks as Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe as Misty Day, Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery, Taissa Farmiga as Zoe Benson, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie and Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow on Twitter, and one of just Paulson, Nicks and Rabe on Instagram and we have questions. Lots of questions.
Aren't the majority of them dead?
Spoiler alert! AHS: Coven ended with Cordelia, Zoe and Queenie as surviving members of the Coven. Misty died during the Seven Wonders, the test to find the new Supreme (it turned out Cordelia was the next Supreme), Madison left the coven and was killed by Kyle (Evan Peters), Myrtle was burned at the stake for murdering the witches Council, and Queenie later died on American Horror Story: Hotel. So at the start of AHS: Apocalypse, in theory, just Zoe, Stevie Nicks and Cordelia should be alive.
Aren't they witches who can return from the dead?
Yes. So…
Who helped them return from the dead?
If they are alive, maybe it was Cordelia? Or Stevie Nicks, she's pretty powerful in real life and on the show, obviously, because she's Stevie Nicks.
Could it be a flashback?
Sure could.
Where are Nan (Jamie Brewer) and Fiona (Jessica Lange)?
There's been no word on Nan, but Fiona died in AHS: Coven (we know, so did half the characters in the photo), however Lange will return to the series as Constance Langdon, her American Horror Story: Murder House character. The new season is a crossover between AHS: Coven and AHS: Murder House.
Does the new season take place in hell?
The action picks up after the end of the world, sort of. So maybe the realms are blurred? "I'm going to say that the story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins," executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall told press at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour. "I mean, it's the apocalypse in the truest sense of the word," Paulson told reporters.
A new Supreme hasn't taken Cordelia's spot?
Not yet. "She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds. I don't know how long that's going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She's not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that," Paulson said at TCA. "Yeah."
How many shawls are involved in the new season?
From the looks of the photos, at least two.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.