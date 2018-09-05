American Horror Story: Apocalypse Trailer Has Everything You Could Ever Want, From Creepy Sarah Paulson to Satan

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 1:38 PM

It's the end of the world and now there's a trailer for it. FX released the first American Horror Story: Apocalypse trailer just in time ahead of the September 12 premiere. The network teased the trailer on Tuesday, Sept. 4 with a teaser that rightfully set the Twitter-sphere aflutter.

The new season, season eight, which is a crossover between American Horror Story: Murder House and American Horror Story: Coven, picks up after the world as we (and the witches) know it has ended. AHS: Apocalypse features a sprawling ensemble cast, including but not limited to, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Cody Fern, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe and Stevie Nicks. Jessica Lange will return to the franchise for the first time since season four. Peep her re-appearance in the trailer above.

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

The trailer above features the end of the world and introduces characters played by Grossman, Eichner, Peters, Collins and Lourd. Viewers also get a first look at the mysterious (and sadistic) characters played by Paulson and Bates. And then there are the witches. How are so many of the witches back after the events of AHS: Coven? Good question. We've got some theories.

Lange will appear in the season's sixth episode with Paulson directing. She'll play Constance Langdon, the grandmother to the Antichrist, Michael Langdon (Fern). She won an Emmy for her work as Constance in AHS: Murder House.

Many of the returning cast members are reprising characters from past seasons, with Paulson playing three characters: Cordelia Goode, Billie Dean Howard and the mysterious Venable. Peters is also playing new characters. Details about the mysterious new figures are being kept under wraps. See the previous teaser below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

