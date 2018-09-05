The trailer above features the end of the world and introduces characters played by Grossman, Eichner, Peters, Collins and Lourd. Viewers also get a first look at the mysterious (and sadistic) characters played by Paulson and Bates. And then there are the witches. How are so many of the witches back after the events of AHS: Coven? Good question. We've got some theories.

Lange will appear in the season's sixth episode with Paulson directing. She'll play Constance Langdon, the grandmother to the Antichrist, Michael Langdon (Fern). She won an Emmy for her work as Constance in AHS: Murder House.

Many of the returning cast members are reprising characters from past seasons, with Paulson playing three characters: Cordelia Goode, Billie Dean Howard and the mysterious Venable. Peters is also playing new characters. Details about the mysterious new figures are being kept under wraps. See the previous teaser below.