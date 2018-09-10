Lady Gaga Describes the Lasting Effects of Her Rape Trauma

Lady Gaga grapples with the effects of the rape she suffered at 19 to this day.

As Vogue's October cover star, the triple threat recalled how she first decided to share her story publicly in an effort to ease her private pain.

"No one else knew. It was almost like I tried to erase it from my brain. And when it finally came out, it was like a big, ugly monster. And you have to face the monster to heal," she told Vogue.

Two years after discussing the rape in an interview with Howard Stern, she further shared in a 2016 Today interview that she suffers from PTSD. "For me, with my mental-health issues, half of the battle in the beginning was, I felt like I was lying to the world because I was feeling so much pain but nobody knew," the songstress further told the magazine. "So that's why I came out and said that I have PTSD, because I don't want to hide—any more than I already have to."