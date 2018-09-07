Taylor Kinney Isn't Too Interested in Seeing Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Don't count on Taylor Kinney to attend a midnight screening of A Star Is Born.

The highly-anticipated film stars the actor's former fiancée, Lady Gaga, who he split from in 2016 after five years together. It's understandable that Taylor might want to avoid seeing the one-time love of his life on the big screen, and even he admits he still hasn't decided if he plans to watch A Star Is Born.

"I don't know, man," the Chicago Fire star told E! News with an eye roll and seemingly flustered laugh when asked about seeing what all Gaga's Oscars buzz is about. Luckily, co-star Miranda Rae Mayo had Kinney's back, chiming in, "I am! It's gonna be great. I'll give him all the tidbits. It'll be great."

Two years have passed since Gaga and Kinney called off their engagement, and it's clear both have moved on without any hard feelings for the other.