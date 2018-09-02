Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Now Enjoying a Day in the Mountains

Newslions Media / MEGA
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 7:17 PM
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are making the most of their post-engagement party travels.
On Friday, the engaged couple went on a weekend getaway to Cabo San Lucas and Guadalajara, Mexico where they toured agave fields and enjoyed local food and drinks. Chopra and Jonas then traded in the beaches of Cabo for the mountains of Mammoth, Calif.
The "Jealous" singer posted a picture on Instagram of himself holding a can of Coors Light staring pensively in the distance as the mountains make up the rest of the horizon line. One of their backpacks is also miraculously hanging onto a very narrow tree branch. "A man and the mountains," Jonas captioned the photo that Chopra took.
Yesterday, the Quantico star posted a picture to her Instagram story from inside a room looking out onto a spacious lawn with pine trees in the background. "#Magical," she wrote.
The couple has been out and about since returning from India, where their families met last month for a large engagement celebration.
Ski and snowboard destination Mammoth Mountain has a special place in Jonas' heart. In 2015, the singer spent Thanksgiving there and wrote about it in an Instagram picture. "Feels so good to check out sometimes and just be at peace with the people you love," he captioned the picture. Highlights of that trip to Mammoth for him included "spending quality time with my pup Elvis."
The snowboarding fan posted a picture of himself in the mountains back in 2017 as well. In his pre-Priyanka life, Jonas spent New Years 2014 there with model Olivia Culpo.
But now, the 36-year-old actress and 25-year-old musician are living their best lives jet-setting around the world. Last week, the pair enjoyed a brunch date together at Nobu in Malibu.
Where to next?
