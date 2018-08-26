Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back in the States after a trip abroad to Mumbai, India.

The couple, who just confirmed and celebrated their engagement, enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu. The Quantico star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiancé wore a blue shirt and brown pants.

Last week, Chopra, Jonas and their families gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional Roka ceremony.

Kevin Jonas Sr. posted many pictures on Instagram of the family gathering. "What an amazing day of celebration for @nickjonas and @priyankachopra engagement and Indian culture," he wrote in a slideshow of photos from the various events.

Jonas Sr. wrote in another picture that the Jonases are welcoming their son's fiancée "into our family with love and excitement."

Word spread about their engagement on July 26 after having dated for about two months. The actress showed off her engagement ring, which cost about $200,000, in an Instagram picture with her friend Raveena Tandon.