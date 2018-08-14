This Is Us Season 3 Will Be "The Best Season Yet," According to the Cast

What an embarrassment of riches we've had when it comes to This Is Us scoop lately.

Rebecca gets to be slightly happier! Season three will break the rules! Michael Angarano will play Jack's brother! They've already shot the ending of the series! It's practically enough to make the wait for the premiere feel like no time at all.

Hopefully you're enjoying it, because E! News' Zuri Hall hit the carpet before Monday's For Your Consideration discussion with the cast to get even more details on what's to come this season, which Mandy Moore says is "gonna be the best season yet."

"I think it's our most ambitious, but I think we've earned it after 36 episodes," Moore says. "People know who these characters are, they trust us, and I think it allows us the freedom to expand the universe a little bit."