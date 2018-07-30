by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 30, 2018 7:37 AM
Death won't stop their love story from being told.
This Is Us season three is going full speed ahead—to the past. The upcoming third season of the Emmy-winning NBC drama will explore the early days of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ).
"It's great," Moore told E! News at the premiere of her new movie The Darkest Minds about shooting the third season. "I feel like it's the strongest season yet."
Because the show is exploring early Jack and Rebecca, Moore said she gets to live in a slightly happier time this year. Season two focused a lot on Jack's death and the impact it had on his family.
"It's exploring young love and I get to wear all the fun ‘70s hair and makeup and stuff like that, so that's always a big plus in my boo," she said.
Roxy Olin, daughter of This Is Us director and executive producer Ken Olin, tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo depicting Moore and Ventimiglia in their 1970s attire. Moore also tweeted the below video featuring your favorite Pearsons back at work on the new season.
If you didn’t know, now you know! We are BACK on set! 🙌🏻💕 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/NQ0VsfD0FS— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 27, 2018
Moore previously revealed she knew how the NBC drama is set to end—whenever that may be.
"There's no predetermined end date, but…Dan, our boss, I think he has an idea in his mind of when he sort of sees the story ending, and he knows how it ends, which makes me feel good as an actor and as a viewer, he knows where the show is heading," Moore said.
This Is Us will likely stick around for some time, given the ratings and critical acclaim, but when it does end, Moore said, "I think the ending will be very satisfying for people. I think it's very true to sort of what the show evokes from all of us…Dan's a master at that…People will feel their feelings."
This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
