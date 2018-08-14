This Is Us Season 3 Adds Michael Angarano as Jack's Brother Nicky Pearson

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Aug. 14, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael Angarano

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

It's time to meet Nicky Pearson on This Is Us. The NBC drama has added Will & Grace and I'm Dying Up Here veteran Michael Angarano to the cast of season three as Nicky, brother to Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson.

Both Jack and Nicky were in Vietnam together and season three is poised to focus on Jack's past, specifically his time fighting in the war. The news was announced at This Is Us' FYC Emmys panel on Monday, Aug. 13.

"I am beyond grateful and very excited to be part of this show," Angarano tweeted. "My grandmother even told her dentist."

Photos

This Is Us' Most Emotional Moments Ever

Angarano appeared alongside another famous NBC Jack, Sean Hayes' character on Will & Grace, where he played Elliot, Jack's son. Angarano appeared in the both the original series and the revival season in 2017. His other credits include Mom, The Knick, Sky High and 24.

For the Vietnam-set storyline, This Is Us tapped writer Tim O'Brien to consult and pen episodes alongside series creator Dan Fogelman.

The new season will continue to jump around in time and break some rules, executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker said at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour.

Read

This Is Us Season 3 Is Letting Mandy Moore Live in a "Slightly Happier Time"

"We are challenging ourselves in season three," Aptaker said. "Now that we've figured out that our audience is along for the ride...we're kind of breaking all the rules. We're challenging ourselves to jump to decades we've never been to before, and going to the future as we've seen a little bit, and really play with the storytelling format in a way that's just much more complicated than we were able to in earlier seasons, when we were kind of showing people how the show worked."

Look for changes in episode structure this year.

"A typical episode of This Is Us has three sibling storylines and then a past episode, and every now and then we'll devote one solely to one character, but this season we're really throwing everything out the window and saying all bets are off," Aptaker said. "So maybe we'll do an episode where every act is a different time. Maybe we'll have something that jumps five timelines in an episode. We're really pushing the limits of what people will comprehend."

This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Charlie Puth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"Married at First Sight" Peek: Mia Admits to Getting Arrested

Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Mia Confronted by Tristan's Mom After Arrest

Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Over Batwoman Backlash

Chris Harrison

The Bachelor Bombshells: 14 Things You've Always Wanted to Know

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Season 15: The Stars Reflect on Their "Unicorn" Show's Historic Season

Colin Jost, Michael Che, Emmys, Saturday Night Live, SNL

2018 Emmys First Look: Colin Jost, Michael Che Get Political and Loving

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.