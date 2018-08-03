Inside the Private World of Karlie Kloss: All the Evidence That Proves She Isn't "Normal and Boring"

So, Karlie Kloss was on a yacht this week. With Harry Styles and Diane Von Furstenberg. The usual.

The multifaceted supermodel, globetrotter and genuinely altruistic human being is turning 26 Friday and the question, as always, is what do you get the woman who already has a picture-perfect life?

A conundrum that Joshua Kushner is apparently happy to take on every year for the rest of his life, the venture capitalist having proposed last month after six years of extremely low-key dating for two people who, at least at one point, had both Taylor Swift and Ivanka Trump in their inner circle.

Eos, the yacht in question, belonged to Von Furstenberg and her billionaire husband Barry Diller and it was docked off the coast of Sicily, just one of the stops Kloss and Kushner made on their recent Italian holiday.