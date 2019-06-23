Mazel tov...again!

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner had a second celebration of their marriage this weekend in Wyoming, eight months after they tied the knot in a small ceremony in upstate New York.

Wedding celebration No. 2 was a star-studded country-style affair; The 26-year-old supermodel and Project Runway host wore an off-the-shoulder white lace maxi dress, while Joshua, the 34-year-old brother of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, sported a dark suit with no tie. Karlie had worn a fancier, custom Dior bridal gown at their first wedding,

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who announced their engagement in February, Karlie's close friend and fashion journalist Derek Blasberg and mutual pal and Garage magazine founder Dasha Zhukova were among the guests, who sported cowboy hats.