Look Back on Meghan Markle's Dad Drama and More Famous Family Feuds

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jul. 19, 2018 10:10 AM

Not everyone gets along with their in-laws, but Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, has taken family drama to a whole new level for the royals.

It all started before the royal wedding when The Mail on Sunday accused Thomas of staging paparazzi photos. During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the duchess' father said he staged the photos to improve his image rather than for money.

"They take all kinds of pictures of me that [were] making me look negative. So, I thought this would be a nice way of improving my look. Well, obviously, that all went to hell," he told the hosts. "I feel bad about it. I apologized for it, and that's all I can do. I can't do much beyond that. That was a mistake."

Just a few days later, it was reported that Thomas had suffered a heart attack and would undergo heart surgery. After a bit of back-and-forth on whether he would actually attend his daughter's big day, Thomas said his heart issues returned. Meghan confirmed her father would not walk her down the aisle, and Prince Charles fulfilled the duty instead.

As a result, Thomas observed the royal wedding from his television.

"She was beautiful. It was incredible watching her," he told Good Morning Britain. "I cried a little bit about it."

Now that Meghan and Harry are husband and wife, the drama still hasn't ended. During a recent interview with The Sun, Thomas accused his daughter of being "terrified" of her new role, claiming he could see it in her eyes and smile.

"That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don't know. It really worries me," he said. "I think she's under too much pressure. There's a high price to pay to be married to that family."

He also suggested he hasn't been able to reach his daughter.

However, he's not the only one in Meghan's family to make a few headlines. Meghan's half sister Samantha Markle, who also spoke to the press throughout the engagement and stated plans to release a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, also accused the new royal family member of ignoring their father.

"How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough," she tweeted, per screenshots published by The Daily Mail. "Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I'm holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal."

As difficult as this family drama can be, Meghan can take comfort in knowing she has the support from her husband Prince Harry. It also isn't the first time family drama has made headlines. Remember Solange Knowles' elevator encounter with Jay-Z?

To look back on other famous family feuds, check out the gallery.

