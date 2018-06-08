BREAKING!

Hilary Duff Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Instagram

Hilary Duff's family keeps getting bigger!

One day after the Younger actress' older sister Haylie Duff announced she had given birth to her second child, Lulu Rosenberg, Hilary revealed she is now pregnant with her second child! "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Hilary wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of her tiny baby bump. Matthew Koma shared the same image on his Instagram, writing, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Hilary, 33, is already mom to son Luca Comrie, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 37.

Watch

Hilary Duff and More Younger Stars Dish on Season 5

Earlier this week, E! News caught up with Hilary at the Season 6 premiere of TV Land's Younger, where she couldn't help but gush about Matthew. "I got a really nice guy. He's so great." She added that her mom attended Matthew's birthday over the weekend, "and she was like, 'I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!' She's such a traitor."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Pregnancies , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Anthony Bourdain

CNN Plans Anthony Bourdain Tributes, Including Parts Unknown Marathon

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies Reveals the Most Fun She and George Clooney Had on ER

Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert

Éric Ripert Speaks Out After Finding Anthony Bourdain Dead

Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain Said He Had "Things to Live For" in One of His Final Interviews

Kelly Clarkson, 2017, 2018

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Secret to Her 37-Pound Weight Loss

Anthony Bourdain, Asia Argento

Asia Argento Mourns the Death of Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain After Suicide

Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Engagement, Party

Vanderpump Rules Stars Celebrate Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Engagement at a Surprise Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.