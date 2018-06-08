Hilary Duff Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 10:00 AM
Hilary Duff's family keeps getting bigger!
One day after the Younger actress' older sister Haylie Duff announced she had given birth to her second child, Lulu Rosenberg, Hilary revealed she is now pregnant with her second child! "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn't be more excited!!!!!!" Hilary wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of her tiny baby bump. Matthew Koma shared the same image on his Instagram, writing, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother...@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."
Hilary, 33, is already mom to son Luca Comrie, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, 37.
Earlier this week, E! News caught up with Hilary at the Season 6 premiere of TV Land's Younger, where she couldn't help but gush about Matthew. "I got a really nice guy. He's so great." She added that her mom attended Matthew's birthday over the weekend, "and she was like, 'I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!' She's such a traitor."
