Khloe Kardashian Praises Kanye West's New Album That Contains Tristan Thompson Lyric

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 9:51 AM
Khloe Kardashian is a fan of Kanye West's new album, which contains a track that alludes to Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.
On Friday, Kanye released his new album, ye. It contains the track "All Mine," which includes the lyrics, "All these thots on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single / If you don't ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that bitch gon' leave you." Last month, just before Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's first child together, daughter True Thompson, Tristan came under fire after photos and videos of him with other women were posted online.
Also on Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Snapchat feed a selfie video showing her talking about workout motivation, with Taylor Swift's song "Delicate" playing in the background, stirring speculation she may have been throwing shade at Kanye. He and Swift have feuded on and off since he interrupted her 2009 MTV Music Awards speech.
But on Saturday morning, Khloe praised Kanye's album, tweeting, "Ye," with three fire emojis.
Getty Images
📹 | Khloe Kardashian listening to ‘Delicate’ in the background of her snapchat pic.twitter.com/u6ovmzGuhI— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) June 1, 2018
Taylor liked on Tumblr! 😱🤗 pic.twitter.com/4210tjboWH— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 2, 2018
Khloe has remained at her and Tristan's Cleveland home for the past few months.
"Now that she has made a decision to spend more time in Cleveland, Khloe and Tristan are trying to repair their relationship one day at a time," a source told E! News last week.
"The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him," another insider said last month. "They don't trust him and feel he won't change."
Earlier this month, Khloe's sister and Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian was asked on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan if there is any part of her that roots for the couple.
"I'm always rooting for her," she said. "I'm always rooting for love. I'm always rooting for families."
Khloe's family visited her and True in Cleveland after she gave birth. Her mother Kris Jenner told E! News on Thursday that she FaceTimes with Khloe every day and that she will "be home" in Los Angeles soon.
