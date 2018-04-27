Khloe Kardashian's Family Is ''Having a Hard Time'' With Her Forgiving Tristan Thompson

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 1:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

The Kardashian family is not completely supportive of Khloe Kardashian staying with Tristan Thompson

Days before the birth of Khloe and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson, the NBA star was accused of cheating on her with multiple women—a sticky situation neither celeb has addressed publicly. A source tells E! News that while Khloe goes "back and forth" and her feelings about their relationship "change daily," a few of those closest to her would prefer she leave him. 

"The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him," our insider explains. "They don't trust him and feel he won't change."

Aside from Kourtney Kardashian, the source adds, "Some of the family has been more understanding than others." 

Photos

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Most Adorable Moments

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner, Yeezy Season 3

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

"Kourtney especially has been supportive of Khloe. She understands why Khloe is doing what she's doing and has been there for her," the source tells us. 

So what's a girl to do when her heart is telling her one thing and her head the other? Of course, KoKo wants "what's best for her daughter" and the source says she "feels like keeping the family together is the priority." 

"She has a big heart and is very forgiving. She doesn't see herself as a single mom at all. She's taking one day at a time and doing the best she can for her daughter," our insider describes. A source previously told E! News Khloe has faith she and Tristan "can make it work" and has "fallen in love with him all over again" watching him with True. 

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres with an honest perspective about her little sister's relationship drama. 

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f--ked up," Kim said. "We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are... you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Kris Jenner , Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kardashian News , Couples , Breakups , Cheating , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sienna Miller

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Didn't Know Kanye West Was Tweeting Again: "Is This Real?"

Staci Felker Speaks Out on Ex Linked to Miranda Lambert

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez in No Rush for a Ring?

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez Talks Alex Rodriguez Engagement Rumors After "El Anillo" Stirs Speculation

Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton

Why Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's Great Love Affair Unraveled

Kelis, Nas, BET Awards 2006

Kelis Accuses Nas of Physical and Mental Abuse, Details Their Violent Marriage

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.