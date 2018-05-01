Kanye West Says Taylor Swift "Moment" Impacted His Radio Plays

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 1, 2018 1:01 PM

Kanye West believes that his connection with radio has never "been the same" since the Taylor Swift "moment."

During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, posted on YouTube Tuesday, Kanye talks about his life and where he "mentally" is today.

"I think I'm in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or as I like to say, the breakthrough," Kanye shares.

He's then asked what he thinks "caused the mental breakdown," and the Grammy winner lists fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation, competition and popularity on the radio as factors.

"It was weird, I was looking at, you know, we were doing 'Saint Pablo' and the cultural impact is incredible, but I'm looking for other forms of validation when there's other frequencies and other currencies," Kanye tells Charlamagne.

Kim Kardashian Posts Video of Kanye West and Taylor Swift Discussing Famous Lyrics

Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Grammy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"So just because it's not playing on the radio...of course we had 'Father Strech' in the club and on the radio a bit, like it went to number one...but to put that same amount if not more work into a piece of work and then you used to it coming out like Graduation when everything is everywhere, it's frustrating," Kanye continues.

He then shares, "And really, ever since the Taylor Swift moment, it just, it never, it never had been the same, the connection with radio. It's like, whatever powers that be, it was much harder after that."

Kanye adds, "And also L.A. [Reid] leaving Universal, he had that radio locked. So if you're an artist and you sign to a major label, you want to be on the radio..."

Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West: How She Claps Back at the Rapper on Reputation

Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The feud between Kanye and Taylor all started in 2009 when he went on stage during the singer's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The duo would later make up and become friendly, but then their feud was reignited in 2016 when Kanye name-checked Taylor in his song, "Famous."

Taylor's rep said in a statement to E! News that "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'"

Kim Kardashian would later post a video of her husband and Taylor discussing part of the song's lyrics, but Taylor responded to the footage, writing on social media, "Where in the video is Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened."

Taylor ended her response by writing, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009."

Taylor Swift Slams Kanye West During Acceptance Speech for Album of the Year at Grammy Awards 2016

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, LACMA

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

During his interview with Charlamagne, Kanye went on to talk about Kim's attack in Paris in Oct. 2016 and how it impacted him.

"There's the situation with my wife in Paris. And all of the elements of you feeling like, you know, helpless. You feeling like what can you do?" Kanye shares. "One of the things that she said that she heard is that they were coming to rob her and they had to wait until I had left. The people had been strategizing and scheming on that for a long time. So when she probably got to Paris by herself, they were like, 'OK this is our chance.'"

Watch the video above to see Kanye talk about Taylor, Kim and more!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

