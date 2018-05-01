Kanye West Says Taylor Swift "Moment" Impacted His Radio Plays

Kanye West believes that his connection with radio has never "been the same" since the Taylor Swift "moment."

During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, posted on YouTube Tuesday, Kanye talks about his life and where he "mentally" is today.

"I think I'm in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or as I like to say, the breakthrough," Kanye shares.

He's then asked what he thinks "caused the mental breakdown," and the Grammy winner lists fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation, competition and popularity on the radio as factors.

"It was weird, I was looking at, you know, we were doing 'Saint Pablo' and the cultural impact is incredible, but I'm looking for other forms of validation when there's other frequencies and other currencies," Kanye tells Charlamagne.