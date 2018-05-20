Peeling Back the Layers of Our Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Obsession

It's not all that often that real life turns out even better than fiction.

This weekend's royal wedding went off without a hitch, at least as far as we could tell. It was perfect from beginning to end, filled with perfectly coy smiles and wrinkle-free clothing, barely even a stutter throughout the sermons and vows, which is not all that exciting in theory. A typically perfect royal wedding—like when Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011—ends up being kind of boring. Nice and beautiful, but boring.

But what we actually got with this wedding—and with everything that has led up to it—was one of the most complex and stunning tales pop culture has given us in a long time. And while there are a lot of people who see an obsession with Britain's old-fashioned monarchy and the arguably inane events that go along with it as a little stupid, you have to admit there is something incredible about the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance.